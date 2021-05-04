Terry Bradshaw: Aaron Rodgers Has Been Coddled Too Much, Has Very Bad Footwork
Fresh off calling Aaron Rodgers dumber than a box of rocks, Terry Bradshaw continued his media circuit today, including a stop by The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Cowherd painted the landscape of the NFL, which has never been more friendly to quarterbacks at a time when the position has never been more important to the fate of franchises. Given that reality, Cowherd wondered, don't you have to pamper Aaron Rodgers, elite quarterback, a bit?
Turns out, no. Bradshaw doesn't think so. Not only do you not have to baby him, isn't it interesting to know that he has the worst footwork Bradshaw's ever seen a starter have? And that he's coddled and pampered, like so many of his peers?
Bradshaw is entitled to his opinion and he's probably right about quarterbacks long being past the point of no return in terms of thinking the universe revolves around their star. But Rodgers is a unique, special case. He's done nothing but show loyalty his entire career without being granted the reasonable investment he believes will help the organization finally capitalize with another Super Bowl. If they refuse to meet him halfway, what is he left to do except find a reservoir of leverage wherever available?
There's no need to resort to personal attacks like suggesting someone's less intelligent than limestone or shale but Bradshaw is coming off as someone who is jealous of the freedom and leverage that players have today. The Pittsburgh Steelers made no secret about their desire to push him to succeed by adding quarterbacks during the early stages of his own career and he should be lauded for finding a way through that situation without a Rodgers-sized three-ring circus.
Still, it's not as though Rodgers is some malcontent. Some squeaky wheel that's been thirsty for oil for decades. He's simply a guy in a marriage that isn't working anymore and seemingly wants out. There's no great way to go about that if the other party won't resolve it amicably or promise to change.
Bradshaw's end game is curious here because of all the scenarios, the Packers getting Rodgers to back down feels like the least likely. If anything Rodgers feels like a guy who is willing to yield his power and unpredictability in whatever means help him accomplish his goals. And history is always written by the winners.