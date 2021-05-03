Terry Bradshaw Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Dumber Than a Box of Rocks'
Apparently everyone is weighing in on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers feud, with Terry Bradshaw being the latest. Bradshaw was a guest on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score in Chicago and dropped a bomb. The Fox NFL Sunday co-host said Rodgers is, "dumber than a box of rocks."
The link to his comments can be found here, since we can't embed the audio his quotes are transcribed below. He was asked what he thinks of Rodgers trying to get out of Green Bay and this was his response:
""Well, he's just dumber than a box of rocks, isn't he? I mean he signed that contract, he didn't have to sign that extension. He got all that money. I don't know what happened there, they draft a kid last year and he wasn't happy about it. He goes out and becomes the MVP of the league, now he wants out. Now he's claiming that they said they would trade him or what. I don't know but listen, Aaron, I mean ... If I'm Green Bay -- here let me say this -- If I'm Green Bay I call his bluff. I don't budge. I do not budge.""
That's a pretty brutal assessment from Bradshaw.
I think Rodgers has a legitimate gripe, since the Packers basically began to force him out with their selection of Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead of improving a roster that reached the NFC Championship Game, they traded up and took a developmental quarterback. Rodgers has been begging for help at the skill positions and along the offensive line for years but Green Bay's front office has refused to use premium picks upgrading those spots.
Bradshaw apparently thinks everyone who signs a contract should just shut up and stay put and never express disappointment with leadership, even if it's incompetent.