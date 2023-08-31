Ted Cruz Awkwardly Sips Beer in Front of 'Road House' Extras on Newsmax
Ted Cruz appeared on Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance to discuss the latest culture war topics including ceiling fans and suggested limits on alcohol consumption. At this point during his monologue Cruz reached off-screen and grabbed a Shiner Bock. He then twisted off the cap and took a very tiny sip while a bunch of guys who looked like they would be regulars at the Double Deuce took mighty swigs of their own.
"I've gotta tell ya, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly, they can kiss my ass."
Yes and-ing the performance back in studio, Bolling grabbed a non-alcoholic beer from beneath his desk and took a drink explaining, "I'm not allowed to drink on-camera." And if you were wondering what the funniest thing you could say while proclaiming you wouldn't be told when you can and can't drink, it's I'm not allowed to drink right now.
Cruz and Bolling then recycled some old Bud Light material they still had laying around from a few weeks ago when that was the biggest threat to America's freedom. After that Cruz cut a solid promo for the local Texas brewery while his constituents who were being used as heartland props continued to quietly drink beer in the background.