Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Go to the Zoo; Chiefs Sign Matt Araiza; Rick Pitino Apologizes
Joe Biden blasts Alabama Supreme Court's frozen embryo ruling ... S&P 500 hit a new record on Thursday as stocks exploded ... Nvidia shares soared 15 percent ... Massive AT&T outage strikes customers across the U.S. ... Adam Montgomery convicted of death of daughter Harmony ... Hopes rise for new Gaza ceasefire ... Inside the GOP's state party problem ... What the Pentagon has learned from two years of war in Ukraine ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went to the zoo in Australia ... CPAC is empty this year ... Vice's new owners prepare to slash staff ... "True Detective" renewed for Season 5 ... "Frasier" revival renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ ... Chiefs sign Matt Araiza ... Marlins sign Tim Anderson to one-year, $5 million deal ... Johnny Manziel says he did a lot of cocaine after the NFL ... Rick Pitino apologized for ripping St. John's players ...
Quinta Brunson braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 trailer is out.
Shane Gillis working on his SNL monologue.
John Cena regrets his feud with The Rock.
Kings of Leon -- "Sex Is On Fire"