Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Pictured Together; Ronald Acuña Makes History; Damian Lillard Trade Fallout
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize ... The second Republican debate was a mess ... Man arrested in murder of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere ... Oil prices surge to highest level in more than a year ... Republicans appear resigned to a government shutdown ... The Senate dress code is changing again ... A technical revolution in Ukraine is changing modern warfare ... A review of "Saw X" ... SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP to meet on Monday ... Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes baseball's first 40-70 player ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured together ... Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets on Sunday night ... Inter Miami fell to Houston in U.S. Open Cup Final ... Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson has to play better ...
Who doesn't love an insane Tony Gwynn statistic? The man was incredible.
Breaking down Caleb Williams' ability in the pocket.
A first look at Showtime's The Curse.
The trailer for the new Lara Croft animated series has dropped.
The first clip from the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series is out.
Led Zeppelin -- "Kashmir"