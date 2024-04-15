Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Coachella; Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters; NBA Playoff Field Set
Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters ... Latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... U.N. urges restraint from Israeli response to Iran ... U.S. details role in Israel defense ... O.J. Simpson will be cremated ... Stock futures rose entering new week ... Homicides are plummeting in American cities ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit Coachella ... Grimes apologized for her terrible Coachella set ... "Boy and the Heron" won the box office this weekend ... Thunder clinch West's No. 1 seed ... Kentucky fans welcomed new coach Mark Pope ... Tommy Pham is signing with the White Sox ... Boban Marjanovic intentionally missed free throws to earn Clippers fans free chicken ... Max Holloway brutally knocked out Justin Gaethje ...
Highlights from Wrexham's promotion-clinching win this weekend.
An instant-classic sketch from Ryan Gosling's episode of SNL.
And here's Caitlin Clark's appearance on Weekend Update.
