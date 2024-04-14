Max Holloway Brutally Knocked Out Justin Gaethje With 1 Second Left at UFC 300
Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje went to war at UFC 300 with the symbolic "BMF" title on the line. The two battled it out over five rounds, and the bout ended dramatically when Holloway knocked Gaethje out with one second left in the final round.
Holloway got the better of the action throughout the fight, likely winning the first three rounds. The fourth round was fairly even with Gaethje even flooring Holloway at one point. Holloway was back in command in the fifth and rather than take his foot off the gas and cruise to victory, he challenged Gaethje to duke it out in the last 10 seconds. Both men planted their feet and swung hard at the center of the octagon. Holloway got the better of the exchange and landed a clean right hand to Gaethje's jaw, which knocked him out cold just before time expired.
Check this out:
And a slo-mo replay:
What a damn fight. One of the better mixed martial arts performances we've seen in a long time.
Holloway (26-7) has now won three straight and five of his last six. Since 2019 he is 6-3 with all three loses coming via decision to Alexander Volkanovski. Saturday night was one of his best performances in years and may have put him in line for a title shot against undefeated featherweight champ Ilia Topuria.