Roundup: New Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Photos; Andre Braugher Dies At 61; Giants Sign Jung Hoo Lee
Andre Braugher died at 61 ... Joe Biden announces $200 million in Ukraine aid ... White House lays out offer on immigration changes ... Stocks continue to inch higher ... How Discord became a breeding ground for extremists ... Nations at COP28 summit agree to move away from fossil fuels ... What to watch for in Fed rate decision ... More Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce photos emerge ... "Hightown" is ending with Season 3 on Starz ... A review of "The Iron Claw" ... Giants land Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee ... Royals, Seth Lugo agree to three-year deal ... Justin Herbert has season-ending surgery on fractured finger ... Mets' Ronny Mauricio tore his ACL playing winter ball ... Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke commits to Wisconsin ... Yankees introduce Juan Soto ... Draymond Green ejected for hitting Jusuf Nurkic ...
Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers went day drinking.
The latest trailer for Dune: Part Two is out.
Stephen Colbert told the story of his ruptured appendix.
Adam Driver joined Rich Eisen on Tuesday.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- "Cover Me Up"