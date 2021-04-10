Roundup: Taylor Swift Drops New Old Music; DMX Dead at 50; Joe Musgrove Throws Padres First No-Hitter
Taylor Swift dropped more new versions of her old songs ... DMX is dead at 50 following heart attack ... Prince Philip died at 99 ... After 53 years, the San Diego Padres have finally thrown a no-hitter ... Duke will require vaccinations for fall term ... House Ethics Committee opens probe into Matt Gaetz ... Four U.S. airlines pull Boeing 737 Max jets for inspection ... The Dow hit a record high to end the week ... Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins cast of fifth Indiana Jones movie ... Paramount delays a number of movies ... Jayson Tatum dropped 53 Friday night ... Patrick Beverley is out with a fractured left hand ... Peyton Manning is mentoring Drew Lock ... A lot of big names missed the cut at the Masters ... Alleged murderer Phillip Adams' brain donated for CTE research ... Bronson Arroyo serenaded Walker Buehler with "Wonderwall" for some reason ...
Here's San Diego native Joe Musgrove closing out the Padres' first no-hitter:
A very cool story:
Russell Brand became a different person thanks to his second battle with the Hot Ones gauntlet:
With the great DMX gone, we're honoring him. First up is "Party Up (Up in Here)":
And here's "X Gon' Give It To Ya"