Bronson Arroyo Serenades Walker Buehler With 'Wonderwall' For Some Reason
The Los Angeles Dodgers received their World Series rings today before the home opener. It was an emotional moment as the team and its fans reflected on the disappointments that preceded last year and all the challenges last season presented. The largest cheer was reserved for Clayton Kershaw, who shut down opponents and narrative en route to the crown last year.
But the weirdest cheer went to Bronson Arroyo, who offered tribute to Walker Buehler like any college sophomore in the study lounge would do: by playing a bit of Oasis' Wonderwall.
Why? Well, who cares why, man? Is not music the heartbeat of God speaking to all our souls? Is it not the kinetic energy of the buzzing bees and flapping birds? Does it not contain all the atoms of the ocean and transcend space and time?
If Bronson Arroyo wants to express himself through song, then we let him do that. That clause is not actually in the collective bargaining agreement but is strongly implied and accepted by all parties.