Roundup: Taylor Swift Announces New Album; Killer Mike Arrested At Grammys; 2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule Released
By Liam McKeone
Taylor Swift announced a new album during the Grammys ... Killer Mike was arrested after winning three Grammys ... All the highlights from the Grammys ... Full Grammys winners list ... House GOP looks ready to reject bipartisan immigration reform bill ... California slammed with "atmospheric river" as millions lose power ... Flooding in California could be life-threatening ... Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for DWI ... Arsenal takes down Liverpool ... Fact-checking Donald Trump's latest interview with Fox News ... ... Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round cancelled due to weather ... 2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule revealed ... Brock Purdy signed a lucrative national Toyota endorsement deal ... Joel Embiid will have a procedure on left meniscus injury ... Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator ...
John Oliver braved the Hot Ones gauntlet his week.
A great Larry David bit.
Killer Mike won three Grammys then got arrested.
Another great call from Ian Eagle.
Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs -- "Fast Car" (live at the Grammys)