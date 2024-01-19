Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are Still Dating; Bill O'Brien to Ohio State; Astros After Josh Hader
Congress avoids government shutdown ... DOJ's Uvalde massacre report has been released and it's not good for law enforcement ... Stock futures little changed after tech-led late rally on Thursday ... Study finds sea level rise could cost Europe billions in economic losses ... More bitter Arctic cold temperatures are hitting the U.S. ... Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Iran ... Fighting has eased in Northern Gaza ... Kendra Wilkinson reflects on time as a Playmate ... Takeaways from the BAFTA nominations ... Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are still together ... Miami tight end gets ninth year of eligibility ... Mike Tomlin expects a contract extension ... Aly Raisman joins ESPN as gymnastics analyst ... Chicago White Sox are looking to move closer to downtown ... Bill Belichick will interview with Falcons a second time ... The Astros are pushing to sign Josh Hader ... Ohio State is hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator ...
Anthony Edwards with the move of the season in the NBA so far.
With the help of Sarah Spain, Pablo Torre dug deep into the Pop-Tart Bowl mascot.
This is not a fact Bill O'Brien wants pointed out.
Do we like After Midnight or...?
Have a great weekend everyone...
Lil Dicky -- "Freaky Friday" (feat. Chris Brown)