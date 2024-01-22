Roundup: Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce Cheer Chiefs to Win; Lions Reach NFC Title Game; Ohio State Lands Julian Sayin
The Chiefs beat the Bills in a classic battle ... The Lions continue magical playoff run ... The latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Inside the final hours of Ron DeSantis' doomed campaign ... Nikki Haley continues attacking Donald Trump ... Trump leads by a wide margin in New Hampshire primary polls ... Stock futures climb heading into new week ... At least 72 deaths in U.S. connected to severe winter weather ... U.S. ends search for Navy SEALs lost at sea ... A review of "A Real Pain" ... "True Detective: Night Country" stars discuss haunting murder scene ... "Mean Girls" reigned at the box office again ... Meet the new cast of "Love Is Blind" ... Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Coach K for most wins in NCAA basketball history ... Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win on PGA Tour in 33 years ... Cody Bellinger's free agent market is heating up ... Ohio State lands quarterback transfer Julian Sayin ... Jason Kelce stole the show during the Chiefs-Bills game ... Cara Delevingne joined Taylor Swift in a suite ...
