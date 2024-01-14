Footage Of Buffalo Snow, Weather Is Crazy
A massive winter storm is hammering the Northeast, and Buffalo is squarely in the crosshairs. As a result, the Bills' home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 p.m. Based on the footage we've seen of the weather there, it seems like the right decision.
Videos and pictures of the storm hitting Buffalo is staggering, and it even includes thunder and lightning. We've posted some below.
Yeah, pretty sure it would be unsafe for people to be driving in that. The NFL and the state of New York made the right decision pushing the game back and preventing a disaster on the roads. It's currently projected to snow through Thursday in Buffalo, but it should be much calmer on Monday when the game is now scheduled to be played.
The 11-6 Bills won the AFC East and will host the 10-7 Steelers. Buffalo is currently favored by 9.5 points.