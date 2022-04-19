Roundup: Taylor Swift, Drake Collaboration Rumors; Denzel Ward Signs Huge Extension; Jalen Brunson Goes Off
Kendrick Lamar announces new album dropping on May 13 ... FDA investigating Lucky Charms after illnesses ... Are Taylor Swift and Drake teaming up? ... Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group ... Infowars filed for bankruptcy ... "Exploding Kittens" animated series, mobile game coming to Netflix ... Ukraine says civilians killed in Lviv, new Russia push seen in east ... Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican pizza ... Trey Lance got a new tattoo .... A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene outraised her by more than double last quarter ... Mom stabbed to death, dumped in duffel bag; suspect at large ... Federal judge strikes down travel mask mandate ... Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to FTC ... Denzel Ward signs gigantic extension with Browns ... Elizabeth Warren going after Turbotax ... Cristiano Ronaldo with sad news ... Jason Momoa will star in 'Minecraft' movie ... Stephen Curry and the Warriors looked unstoppable Monday night ... Jalen Brunson went off in Mavs win over Jazz ...
