Taylor Swift Did Something The Kids Call 'Swag Surfing' at Chiefs Game
By Kyle Koster
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Miami Dolphins into a borderline uninhabitable Arrowhead last night for a loser-leaves-town game and wasted zero time establishing that this playoff contest would be like so many Patrick Mahomes has been involved in before. Tua Tagovailoa failed to conjure up any reliable or consistent offense for 60 freezing minutes and Travis Kelce was honestly very impactful as KC rolled to the divisional round with a 26-7 victory.
Celebrity girlfriend and internationally renowned recording artist Taylor Swift was in attendance for the beatdown, braving subzero temperatures in a customized coat. Which is pretty impressive because, like Michael Irvin said, man when they play in the cold they are cold.
This was all surely some part of a dastardly conspiracy to get all older uncles to purchase Peacock but as far as scams go, it's all a bit harmless and kind of charming.
Like, tell me it's not interesting to watch Swift become maximum human and do human things with othr humans. You can't. With the result firmly in had, she and others did something the kids are calling Swag Surfing in her heated suite. Within mere feet of Brittany Mahomes. And Donna Kelce.
The Kelce brothers were gracious enough to discuss this phenomenon on a recent podcast as a primer for those who are unfamiliar. Apparently people just move their bodies around to the music. Wild custom.
Fun and games and swag aside, Kansas City looked really good. If Buffalo takes care of business on Monday, Mahomes and Co. will have have to do it on the road. But the Bills will be on a short week. This thing is wide-open.