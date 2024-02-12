Taylor Swift Goes Wild After Chiefs Score Go Ahead Super Bowl Touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs got the help a San Francisco 49ers special teams miscue and scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. Their most famous fan went absolutely bonkers when they did. Taylor Swift didn't know what to do with herself after Kansas City's big play.
Here's the touchdown:
And here's Swift's reaction:
That's Swift hanging out with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone in her suite at Allegiant Stadium and it appears they're all having a pretty great time. The NFL has to be loving having that star power around Swift.
The Chiefs' big score put them up 13-10 over the 49ers, their first lead of the game. The offenses haven't been doing much during the game, but the Niners were able to drive right back down to take the lead back 16-13. They had their extra point try blocked to keep it a three point game.