Roundup: Crazy Taylor Swift 'Argylle' Conspiracy; John Angelos Sells Orioles; Joel Embiid Suffers Knee Injury
U.S. optimistic Gaza hostage deal and ceasefire can be reached ... Israel raided a West Bank hospital ... Latest update on ongoing Middle East clashes ... Judge throws out Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package ... Tech CEOs face congressional hearing on child safety ... Saudi Arabia's fourth quarter GDP drops by 3.7 percent ... Fed has set the stage for rate cuts ... Byron Allen makes $14 billion offer to buy Paramount Global ... A crazy Taylor Swift "Argylle" conspiracy theory ... David Letterman has a message to Taylor Swift haters ... Four NHL players charged with sexual assault ... Corey Seager to miss spring training after sports hernia surgery ... Joel Embiid suffers knee injury against Warriors ... John Angelos to sell Orioles for $1.725 million ... Andrew Marchand is joining The Athletic ...
