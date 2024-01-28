Taylor Swift, Andy Reid Shared a Moment After AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Taylor Swift was there to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the two celebrated together on the field after the game. But he wasn't the only person she connected with after the big win. Swift and Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared a moment.
As the Chiefs were on the stage receiving the AFC title trophy, Reid spotted Swift in the crowd and pointed to her and she pointed back.
Check it out:
It's become pretty clear that the Chiefs all seem to be fans of Swift's and haven't found her presence around the team to be a distraction. They've played their best football -- as has Kelce -- over the past month with her attending every game. Now they're headed back to the Super Bowl with their newest superfan cheering the whole way along.