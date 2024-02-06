Roundup: Tate McRae Dating Rumors; Royals Give Bobby Witt Jr. Huge Extension; Lakers Win Third Straight
Maui police release first report into response to deadly fires ... Historic rains and heavy snows bring flooding to California ... Footage of the flooding is stunning ... Senate Republicans threaten to block border security bill they negotiated ... King Charles undergoing cancer treatment ... Stock futures hold steady after slow Monday ... Joe Biden threatens to veto House GOP bill that would provide aid to Israel but not Ukraine ... Why the FAA still can't fix Boeing ... Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI spark dating rumors ... Snap to slash workforce by 10 percent ... Grammys ratings were up big time ... NLRB orders union election for Dartmouth men's basketball team ... Bobby Witt Jr., Royals agree to $288.7 million extension ... 49ers not happy with Super Bowl practice field ... Lakers win third straight ... NFL will play a game in Brazil in Week 1 ... Eric Bieniemy fired by the Commanders ...
Matt Miller's latest 2024 NFL mock draft [ESPN]
25 things to know about he Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LVIII matchup [The Ringer]
Roger Goodell has become the perfect soulless shield for NFL owners [Sports Illustrated]
Six days on the bubble with America's most eclectic team [The Athletic]
Discussing what the World Cup Final means for "New York New Jersey" [Defector]
Three LeBron James trade destinations [The Big Lead]
Full highlights from Kansas State's upset win over Kansas.
Highlights from the Lakers' win over the Hornets.
The trailer for Episode 5 of True Detective: Night Country.
Larry David's famous story of how he quit Saturday Night Live.
Tate McRae-- "greedy"