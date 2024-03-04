Roundup: Sydney Sweeney SNL Highlights; RIP Chris Mortensen; Caitlin Clark Tops Pete Maravich
Chris Mortensen died at 72 ... Caitlin Clark tops Pete Maravich's college basketball scoring record ... Latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Supreme Court to deliver consequential decisions on Monday ... Massive blizzard hits California's Sierra Nevada ... IMAX ran out of seats for "Dune: Part Two" ... "Dune 2" opened huge at the box office ... Rent continues driving inflation ... Voters are more upbeat on the economy ... Kremlin seeks to suppress Alexei Navalny's influence in death ... Sydney Sweeney made fun of "Madame Web" on SNL ... Celtics blow out Warriors by 52 points ... Phillies interested in Snell on short-term deal ... Sam Hartman's hair is glorious ... USWNT cruised into Gold Cup semifinals ...
The failure of Paul Pogba [Defector]
Red Bull's F1 team is facing tons of drama [Yahoo Sports]
NFL combine standouts at every position [CBS Sports]
Latest NHL trade board [The Athletic]
A persistent lightning mystery has finally been solved [The Atlantic]
Three Tyron Smith free agency destinations [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Caitlin Clark and Iowa beating Ohio State.
Highlights from the Celtics blowout win over the Warriors.
Highlights from Wrexham's 4-0 drubbing of Accrington Stanley.
The best sketch from Sydney Sweeney's episode of Saturday Night Live.
And another...
Kacey Musgraves -- "Deeper Well" (live on SNL)