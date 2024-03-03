Sam Hartman's Hair Worthy of a First Round Pick By the Hallmark Channel
The NFL Draft Combine took place in Indianapolis this week with the quarterbacks among the prospects who lined up to run the 40-yard dash on Sautrday. While BYU's Kedon Slovis ran the fastest time of any QB at 4.56, Notre Dame's Sam Hartman posted the dash most likely to show up on a Hallmark Channel fancam.
A respectable 4.80 is nice, but the slow motion version is the stuff dreams are made of. Forget the NFL, this guy needs to teach a young woman from the big city who just inherited her family's tree farm the true meaning of Christmas.
Not only is he faster than Tom Brady and the owner of a beard that Al Borland would kill for, but it's all natural, baby. Yeah, he just wakes up like this.
You can watch Hartman's full combine performance on YouTube and hear Rich Eisen bring up the Hallmark Channel too. Hartman is currently projected as a possible late round pick. Even if that hair is worth multiple first rounders.