Roundup: Sydney Sweeney On 'Hot Ones'; Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open; Falcons Hire Raheem Morris
Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas ... U.S. GDP growth shattered expectations ... Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by former employee ... GOP infighting erupts over border deal ... Senate immigration talks continue ... Tesla shares are tanking ... China's markets are tumbling while Japan's soars ... Donald Trump testified in E. Jean Carroll defamation damages trial ... A review of "Expats" ... Takeaways from the Sundance film festival ... Novak Djokovic beaten at Australian Open ... Edmonton Oilers won their 15th straight game ... Grading NFL head coaching hires ... NBA All-Star starters announced ... Yasiel Puig was in a massive brawl ... Falcons hire Raheem Morris ...
Sydney Sweeney battled the Hot Ones gauntlet.
The Kings beat the Warriors in a great game.
Neal Brennan discussed ayahuasca with Pablo Torre.
Have a great weekend everybody...
The Cure -- "Friday I'm In Love"