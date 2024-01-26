Yasiel Puig Involved In Massive Baseball Brawl In Venezuela
There are few people who like fighting during baseball games more than former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig. During a game in Venezuela on Thursday, Puig was involved ia a massive, violent brawl.
Here's video:
That's the most violent baseball brawl I've seen in years. The 33-year-old outfielder was in the middle of it. Puig was kicked somewhere in there.
Puig has been out of Major League Baseball since playing for Cleveland in 2019. He played for El Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican League in 2021 and was on the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO in 2022. A former All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Puig signed with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Professional Baseball League in August of 2023. He has also played for La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League this year.