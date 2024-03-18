Roundup: Sydney Sweeney at the GLAAD Awards; NCAA Tournament Bracket Set; Justin Fields Trade Grades
The 2024 NCAA Tournament field is set ... A look at the top seeds in the women's tournament ... Uber pays $178 million to settle with Australian taxi drivers ... "Dune: Part 2" nears $500 million at box office ... Vladimir Putin is getting another six years in office ... Stock futures up awaiting Fed guidance ... Ryan Air's CEO is about to earn $100 million-plus bonus ... Future of ALS drug puts a spotlight on FDA approvals ... Benjamin Netanyahu rejects U.S. criticism ... Sydney Sweeney went to the GLAAD Awards ... "Kung Fu Panda 4" beat "Dune 2" at the box office ... A review of "The Idea of You" ... Victor Wembanyama had a ridiculous game against the Nets ... Scottie Scheffler keeps being better than we thought ... Justin Fields trade grades ... Ireland won the Six Nations Rugby Championship ... Tom Crean blasted teams for turning down NIT bids ...
Highlights from Victor Wembanyama's 33-point, 15-rebound, seven-assist, seven-block performance.
Ha-Seong Kim hit two homers in an exhibition against his old team in Korea.
John Oliver on pig butchering scams.
Bad Religion -- "Infected"