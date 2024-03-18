Michy Batshuayi Karate Kicks Trabzonspor Fan Who Ran On The Field
On Sunday evening, Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor 3-2 in a stunning late victory in the Turkish Super Lig. After the match, as Fenerbahce celebrated, Trabzonspor fans rushed the field and attempted to attack the players. In the scrum, Fenerbahce's Michy Batshuayi karate kicked a fan.
Here's video of how it unfolded:
And here's a closeup look of Batshuayi's kick:
Bit of a spinning back kick there. He sort of pulled it off, but really it looked more like one of Mac's karate moves:
It was an absolute mess of a match, with nine yellow cards handed out. Fenerbahce led 2-0 at halftime, before Trabzonspor scored twice to tie it. Then, as fate would have it, Batshuayi scored in the 87th minute to secure the win for Fenerbahce.
The win put Fenerbahce two points behind Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, while Trabzonspor sits third a whopping 30 points behind Fenerbahce. Maybe the fans had a bit of pent up anger from having to stare up at their rivals all season and that led to this explosion.