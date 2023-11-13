Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Films in Australia; Texas A&M Fires Jimbo Fisher; Cowboys Steamroll Giants
Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher ... Kelly Oubre injured in hit-and-run accident ... Negotiations to free Israeli hostages are underway ... The latest stock market updates ... Stocks are suddenly up again ... U.S. carries out another round of airstrikes against Iran-linked targets ... How Ukraine can break the stalemate ... Sydney Sweeney is filming in Australia ... "The Marvels" only opened with $47 million at the box office ... Timothee Chalamet sang on SNL ... Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak ended ... The Lions beat the Chargers in a shootout ... Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a win in his return ... Penn State fired its offensive coordinator ... Texas loses RB Jonathon Brooks to torn ACL ... The Cowboys dominated the Giants ... Chris Paul with another dirty play ... Patriots QBs had a lot to say about Sunday's loss ...
