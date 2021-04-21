Highlights From the Super League Teams' Statements Saying They Were Leaving the Super League
The European Super League lasted about two full days with 10 of the "founding members" pulling out on Tuesday. The teams who have gracefully exited upon hearing the comments and concerns of fans and stakeholders alike have released statements. Most make it sound like they believe the Super League would have been good for the teams and for soccer in general, so it's kind of weird that they backed out, right?
Amazingly, two clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, remain. They don't really need to say anything because the Super League is dead at this point, but it's kind of funny that they haven't. Below are some highlights from the teams who have left the league.
Manchester United
In a brief, three paragraph / three sentence statement, ManU said, "We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game." Those challeneges? Bigger clubs threatening to create a super league.
Arsenal
"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future." - Arsenal.com
Chelsea
Committment snuck up on Chelsea. "Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."
Tottenham
The Spurs were doing it for the greater good. “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid."
Liverpool
Owner John Henry actually recorded a video apologizing, letting the fans know they are the ones with the real power. They're like the football equivalent of the Kids Choice awards. "Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."
Manchester City
City's full statement is one line explaining they were starting some paperwork. Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.
AC Milan
Milan was among the teams to cave to the whims of their fans.. "We accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans. Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades."
Inter Milan
Stakeholders love fiscal responsibility. "Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability."
Atletico Madrid
Basically, a lot has changed in the last 24 hours. Mainly, people found out about this whole thing. "Atlético de Madrid took the decision on Monday to join the project due to circumstances that no longer exist today."
Juventus
Juventus still wants to do this, but sees that it's not going to happen because of everyone else. They expressed this in extremely humorous legealese. "In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived."