Soccer Twitter Unanimously Hates New European Super League
On Sunday evening, 12 European soccer clubs announced the formation of a new Super League. Three additional clubs will eventually be added before the inaugural season. The league is widely seen as an enormous cash grab by some of Europe's biggest clubs, and reaction to its formation has been almost universally negative.
The founding clubs are: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The teams will be secure in the league, facing no relegation and, in turn, making a ton of cash no matter how they perform.
Rumors have circulated that teams who join the Super League will be expelled from all UEFA competition (including the Champions League) and could face their domestic leagues. UEFA could also ban all players participating from all UEFA and FIFA competitions on the European and international level. The clubs could potentially be kicked out of their domestic leagues as well.
That would be crazy and an insane shift in soccer worldwide. Condemnation has been swift, and many took to Twitter to rip the new league. Here's a rundown of some of the best reactions: