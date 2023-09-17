Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Tonight & How to Watch
By The Big Lead
The first Sunday Night Football game of the season was objectively hilarious as the Dallas Cowboys blanked the New York Giants, 40-0, in one of the more thoroughly dominating performances you'll see in the NFL this year. NBC is hoping that its second offering will be a bit more competitive and all the elements are there for this one to deliver.
Who is playing Sunday Night Football tonight?
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a ridiculous display in the opener in which he hooked up with Tyreek Hill for some absurd numbers and a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Mac Jones was halfway decent but the Pats simply could not match the Philadelphia Eagles' effort during their Week 1 loss.
Who won the last matchup between them?
The Dolphins topped the Patriots, 33-24, in last year's regular-season finale.
Miami Dolphins' next five games
Week
Opponent
Week 3
Denver Broncos
Week 4
@ Buffalo Bills
Week 5
New York Giants
Week 6
Carolina Panthers
Week 7
@ Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots' next five games
Week
Opponent
Week 3
@ New York Jets
Week 4
@ Dallas Cowboys
Week 5
New Orleans Saints
Week 6
@ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7
Buffalo Bills
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
Sunday Night Football is on NBC. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth have the call.
How Do I Get Peacock?
You can sign up for Peacock via the Peacock website. You can choose between monthly and annual plans. In order to watch Sunday Night Football, you can sign up for either Peacock Premium ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month or $119.99 per year).
How Can I Watch Sunday Night Football If I Don't Have Peacock?
You can watch Sunday Night Football with any basic cable subscription that includes your local NBC affiliate. You do not need Peacock to watch Sunday Night Football.
Are There Any Free Trials For Peacock?
There are not any free trials for Peacock at this time.
Dolphins Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Football Game
The Miami Dolphins local radio broadcast features Jimmy Cefalo as the play-by-play man alongside color analyst Joe Rose with reporter Kim Bokamper on the sideline. A full list of all radio stations broadcasting tonight's Dolphins-Patriots game in Florida and the country at large can be found on the Fins website.
Patriots Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Football Game
The New England Patriots local radio broadcast features Bob Socci as the play-by-play man alongside color analyst Scott Zolak. A full list of affiliate stations can be found here.
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023
The full 2023 schedule for Sunday Night Football can be found here. Next week will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Las Vegas to battle the Raiders under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium.