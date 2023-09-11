New York Crowd Boos Giants After Embarrassing First Half Against Cowboys in Season Opener
The New York Giants had a very bad, no good, truly horrible first half in Week 1 of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys. Playing at home against a division rival, the Giants fell behind 26-0 heading into halftime and the fans let them have it as they let the clock run out to end the second quarter.
It was a real comedy of errors and incompetence for the Giants in the first half. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six and an absolute head-scratcher along the sideline.
Jones finished the half completing just five of 13 pass attempts for 43 yards. The Cowboys' defense also kept Jones from getting going in the running game, holding him to just 30 yards on seven carries. And former holdout Saquon Barkley didn't fare any better, getting just 33 yards on 10 attempts.
This Giants team certainly does not look like it's going to make a leap this season, but that could also be a great Dallas defense making them look so bad this week. At least that's what Giants fans should try telling themselves this week as they prepare to go against the Arizona Cardinals -- a team that actually scored in the first half today.