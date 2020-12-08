Stephen Curry's Next Contract Extension Could Be His Last

In discussions for a new deal with the #Warriors, Steph Curry's maximum extension would be 3 year, $155.7M contract, starting in 2022.



2022-23: $48M

2023-24: $52M

2024-25: $55.7M



His career on-court earnings after this deal would surpass $410M. https://t.co/aOX1HJNdZy