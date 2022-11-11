Lindsay Lohan is Cam Newton in New England in Netflix's 'Falling For Christmas'
Falling for Christmas, Netflix's Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie is now available to watch wherever you have access to the Internet. Kyle Koster and Stephen Douglas watched it instead of Thursday Night Football and did not regret that decision in what has to be a seething rebuke of the National Football League. And now you can hear all about it on The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday Podtacular!
Falling For Christmas is a completely forgettable holiday movie except for the part where Lindsay Lohan is involved. This is basically her return to Hollywood after many years away. It's not exactly a big return, but it's in something people might watch for the first time in... maybe more than a decade? It's been nearly two decades since Mean Girls and what has to be considered the peak of the Lindsay Lohan era. Since then she's fallen down the Mean Girls power rankings below just about everyone else on the cast. If Netflix can do for her what Hallmark Channel has done for Lacey Chabert, well, that sounds pretty good.
As you'll hear, one person on this podcast tries to compare Lindsay Lohan to Cam Newton. It makes perfect sense. Lohan showed some flashes in her return as Sierra Belmont, a hotel heiress who gets amnesia after hitting her head in a skiing accident, just like Cam Newton in New England or Carolina (again). She ends up living in a down-on-its luck ski lodge and falling for Chris, er, Chord Overstreet. It's a big Overboard, but what do you want in a knockoff Lifetime Christmas movie? Certainly not a return to the playoffs.
In the end, the spirit of Christmas wins out and Tad, Sierra's social influencer boyfriend makes plans for New Year's Eve or something and everyone lives happily ever after. There's definitely going to be a sequel.