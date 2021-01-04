What if Stephen Curry Was Actually Good All Along?
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 4, 2021, 11:33 AM EST
Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was an important performance for Curry and the Warriors, who came into Sunday with a sub-.500 record. The Warriors were the second-worst team in the league last year and even with Curry back in their lineup, it looked like they were wasting another year of Curry's career. In fact, they had failed to clinch a playoff spot so far this season, which had opened the door for a lot of criticism of Curry, who was only averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game this season heading into Sunday.
Curry's 62-point outburst pulled the Warriors back into the playoff hunt and should have people reconsidering his place in history. Curry had been feeling the perceived disrespect as he joked after the game.
The question is: did Curry deserve to feel disrespected?
Curry will turn 33 in a couple months. Some people are already wondering how much longer he will even play so it's unsurprising that people are starting to look back and his career and put it in historical perspective.
What has he really accomplished at this point? Yes, he's a three-time champion and a two-time MVP, but what else has he done? Besides the six All-NBA teams and the scoring title and the time he led the NBA in steals. And yes, he's just a couple seasons away from becoming the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made, but he didn't even win Rookie of the Year.
Not that a player's legacy should come down to regular season almost-accomplishments. Think about the fact that four of Curry's Warriors teams missed the playoffs and when they have made it they've been bounced another four times. That means they've lost four of 21 series Curry has played in. I mean, is that actually good?
What kind of legacy is being a guy who averaged 23 points and 6 assists over a decade-plus long career who shoots 48 percent from the field, 43 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line who basically did the same thing in the postseason while winning titles? We may never know, but maybe this year we'll find out if he can finally accomplish something worth remembering.