Stephen A. Smith Trolls Cowboys Fans After Awful Loss to Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, losing 28-16 in the biggest upset of the 2023 NFL season so far. After the game, as expected, Stephen A. Smith took to social media to troll the Cowboys and their fans.
Check it out:
He does this every time the Cowboys suffer a bad loss and you can basically set your watch by it. Frankly, I don't even think he does it to troll anyone other than his former partner, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless. Skip had his own reaction to Sunday's performance. Spoiler alert: he isn't happy.
Smith had a right to troll. The Cowboys entered the game looking like the best team in the NFL and completely laid an egg against one of the worst. Despite outgaining the Cardinals on offense (416 yards to 400), Dallas couldn't get out of its own way. The Cowboys also had 13 penalties for 107 yards and Dak Prescott threw a back-breaking interception into the end zone late.
I'm sure we'll hear more from Stephen A. on Monday.