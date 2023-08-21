Stephen A. Smith Reports Stefon Diggs Wants Out of Buffalo [UPDATE]
By Liam McKeone
Despite what one might expect, things don't seem super great between Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills. Yes, Diggs does play for a perennial contender helmed by one of the five best quarterbacks in the league and receives the lion's share of targets in the offense. But he does not seem happy. He blew up on the sideline at Josh Allen during the Bills' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of last year's postseason. Then he showed up for the first day of training camp but left before taking the practice field and head coach Sean McDermott was weirdly vague about the whole thing.
Diggs would end up coming to practice after that and it's been quiet in the weeks since. On Monday, Stephen A. Smith put on his reporter hat for the first time in a while to reignite the situation. During First Take Smith said sources told him Diggs might be showing up but does not want to be in Buffalo and has lost faith in the Bills as an organization.
It is tough to argue the Bills have blown some golden opportunities over the last three seasons but if competitiveness is his main concern, where does Diggs think it'll be better? The Bills have arguably the highest floor in the league, non-Patrick Mahomes division. As long as Allen is back there and McDermott is in charge of the defense they'll win enough games to make the playoffs. For a wideout, playing with a superstar QB and a competent coaching staff is all one can ask for. The Bills are not the only team in the league with that combination of factors, obviously, but no other team is capable of trading for Diggs even if the Bills were willing to send him out.
So what's the point in airing his discontent? What better situation could he end up in? There is literally no other team in the NFL that is able to pay him what the Bills are paying him while also getting him a ton of targets and a chance to compete for a championship. The endgame is unclear here.
The grass is always greener and all that but Diggs is nuts if he thinks it'll get any better unless he demands to be released and lose all his money so he can sign for the minimum in Kansas City. That's basically his only recourse to finding his way to another contender because he has five years left on his deal. Other than that nuclear option all he can do is complain, which will not get his team closer to the championship he covets.
It sucks to lose but he's in a better position to win than 99 percent of his counterparts around the league. It's only downhill from here. If he doesn't figure that out soon then the Bills might grant him his wish and that would be the biggest detriment to his Super Bowl hopes yet.
UPDATE: Later on Monday, Diggs refuted Smith's report through a series of tweets.