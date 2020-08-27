Stephen A. Smith Reports There Will Be No NBA Games on Thursday
By Liam McKeone | Aug 27 2020
Yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks kick-started a movement that transcended leagues when they elected to not play against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. This led, among other things, to a players meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss how they wanted to move forward. LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers, alongside the Los Angeles Clippers, were the two teams to say they would boycott the remainder of the season.
Reports that have emerged since then aren't clear on whether this means they're ready to pack up and leave today or if that was just their opinion with a final decision to come later. For now, though, there will be no NBA games on Thursday, as reported by Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning.
The Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and the Clippers were all supposed to play games today. Boston-Toronto was supposed to kick off the second round of the playoffs. But the players wish to stand for something more, and they're reportedly continuing to do so today.
Nobody knows how this is going to unfold. Maybe the owners take tangible action after their meeting today, or maybe the players decide they're better off enacting change at home rather than from the bubble. Perhaps nothing at all happens today and we wait. Players know how big this moment is. But, for the second straight day, it appears the men that make the NBA what it is are striking in the name of justice.