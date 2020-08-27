Lakers and Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 26 2020
There was a meeting tonight in Orlando between all of the players remaining in the NBA's Disney bubble. The discussion focused on whether or not the teams should finish the season or "boycott" and walk away. According to reports the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to boycott.
Shams Charania also said that they were the only two teams to vote to walk way, but there is also this from Chris Mannix. He says that two of the top teams in the East - the defending champions and the team with the best record and probably MVP - also seem to be leaning towards walking away.
Without the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, there is no NBA playoffs. Two of those teams - led by LeBron James - have already made their decision. It now seems like only a matter of time until the end of the season is made official.