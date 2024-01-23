Stephen A. Smith Tells Howard Stern He Wants to Debate Donald Trump
Stephen A. Smith appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Smith took the opportunity to tell the King of All Media that he would love to debate Donald Trump.
"People gonna call me crazy. Obviously, I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning. It's a debate show. I would love to be in the Presidential Debate. I'd eat him alive. I wouldn't run for the presidency, but I'd debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I'd show up."
Now, before either side gets triggered by this, it doesn't seem like Smith has any particular issues he'd like to straighten out here. It kind of sounds like he'd just like to do this for sport. Like Trump is just the "Mad Dog" Russo of real estate or something.
Whatever SAS's motivation for wanting to debate Trump, Stern was inspired by his line of thought and said that kids no longer want to grow up to be president, but would rather be Stephen A. Smith.
"Isn't it sad that when we were kids growing up, at least when I was growing up, people'd say ooh, maybe one day I'll be president of the United States. Where you would dream about the greatest job or maybe contributing to society. Now I think kids are growing up like 'F-ck that. I want a show like Stephen A. Smith.'"
Stern called the job thankless because people hate you and want to kill you, which directly led to Stephen A. Smith reminding Stern that JFK was assassinated. This is the kind of thing that you don't often get on First Take or Get Up or the Stephen A. Smith Show where the real issues are discussed.
