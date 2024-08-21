Steph Curry’s Instagram Update Has Warriors Fans Freaking Out
By Joe Lago
Steph Curry is still basking in the glow of his Paris Olympics success. On Wednesday, he posted photos of him and his Team USA teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Instagram and Twitter. He even updated his account profile by adding "Olympic Gold Medalist."
What had Golden State Warriors fans all up in arms was Curry's omission of "Guard for the Warriors" on Instagram.
Dub Nation is a very sensitive group of basketball fans these days. And with good reason.
Curry's fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, felt spurned by the Warriors organization after a season in which he was relegated to a bench role, and Thompson left on not-so-great terms, signing with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Also this offseason, Golden State tried to trade for Paul George and then Lauri Markkanen to fill the void of a No. 2 scorer behind Curry, but both attempts failed. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. did manage to upgrade the roster with two-way players De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson and the instant offense of Buddy Hield, who, like Thompson, is a career 40% 3-point shooter.
Curry's Olympic late-game heroics showed that, even at 36 years old, he is still very much capable of carrying a team to a championship. The question is whether the 10-time All-Star will continue to be content being stuck with all of the heavy lifting on a Warriors squad that missed the playoffs and faces an even tougher Western Conference this season.
Curry still has two years left on his four-year, $215 contract and is currently eligible for a one-year, $62.6 million extension. He could wait until the offseason and sign a two-year, $130 million extension. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the two-time MVP's plans remain unknown but his "usual trusting approach" on further roster upgrades will continue.
So, that explains why Warriors fans were so frightened by one simple Instagram profile change.
Good news, Dub Nation: Curry kept "Warriors guard" on his Twitter bio. So don't go jumping into Lake Merritt just yet over another Splash Brother's departure.