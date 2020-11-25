Steelers Players Are Lashing Out on Twitter After Thanksgiving Game Postponement
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 25, 2020, 2:12 PM EST
Thursday's Thanksgiving night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed until Sunday after several Ravens players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. It's safe to say Pittsburgh's players are not happy about that news.
Several Steelers took to Twitter to express their anger at the NFL's decision to move the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool and more fired off angry tweets about the situation:
Given that the Steelers had their bye moved from Week 8 to Week 4 because the Tennessee Titans suffered a COVID outbreak, it does seem like Pittsburgh is getting punished for opponents getting sick. Unless there are other cancellations, the Steelers will finish the season having played 13 weeks in a row.
The benefit of playing on Thanksgiving is getting a few extra days off to prepare for the following week. Pittsburgh won't get that now.
It is worth noting, a few weeks ago Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin claimed his team wouldn't care if they had to play 13 straight games. Apparently, they actually do care.
The Steelers are the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team at 10-0 and have a decent shot to finish the regular season unbeaten. We'll see how this schedule change impacts that chase.