Like Hell You're Going to Step on the Logo in the Steelers Locker Room on Minkah Fitzpatrick's Watch

Minkah Fitzpatrick was tired of seeing the footprints on the Steelers’ locker room logo, so he did something about it.



Without fanfare, he added stanchions to rope it off.



“Something as small as keeping our logo clean, it's simple, but it means a lot.”https://t.co/tz8FaSmWs3 pic.twitter.com/LYqZMkT8cS