Diontae Johnson Breaks Out Elaborate TD Celebration Despite Steelers Losing by Double Digits
By Liam McKeone
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals played a never-ending game this afternoon as inclement weather forced two separate delays. This meant everybody's enthusiasm was waning by the fourth quarter, which is normally true of any 2023 Steelers game but was especially the case on Sunday. That did not stop Diontae Johnson from embarrassing himself on the field again.
Down 24-3 after many helpless offensive drives and missing Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh actually managed to get down the field and score a touchdown with less than five minutes left in the game. Mitchell Trubisky found Diontae Johnson for the score. Johnson's stunning inability to score touchdowns has been a running storyline for two seasons now so it probably shouldn't have surprised anybody that Johnson was happy to celebrate the score, despite the circumstances.
Perhaps too happy.
This is a tough look for anybody but Johnson has been slammed in recent weeks because it sure looks like he has no interest in playing football unless the ball is coming his way. There are pretty long lowlight compilations of the wideout completely mailing it in this year. To give that little effort and then dance after scoring late in a blowout loss is some Diva Wide Receiver stuff from the mid-aughts. Next thing you know Johnson is going to be doing pushups in his driveway.
He got the dance in. That's all that matters to him, it seems.