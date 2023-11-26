Diontae Johnson Has Completely Quit on the Steelers
Diontae Johnson is straight up not having a good time in Pittsburgh this season. He caught just three of 12 balls thrown his way in the last two games and got into a "heated" argument with Minkah Fitzpatrick following the Steelers' latest loss. Things continued going poorly for Johnson during the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
First, Johnson caught a screen pass, broke a tackle and ran the wrong way for a five yard loss on the team's first drive of the game.
On the Steelers' second posession, Kenny Pickett hit Johnson in the end zone for what would have been a 15-yard touchdown pass. The only problem is that Johnson dropped the ball as he was tackled out the back of the end zone and it was called incomplete.
Now, in Johnson's defense, it kind of looked like that should have been a catch. He had the ball and got three feet down before he was pushed out of the end zone. Obviously, the Steelers didn't feel the call would have been reversed - and maybe they were right - because they did not challenge the call.
There are no such excuses for what Johnson did on the next play as the Steelers fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Bengals. Johnson can be seen standing right there as the ball is picked up and returned by DJ Turner. It's easy to spot him because when the ball is snapped he's the only guy on offense who doesn't move.
So as it stands, Johnson caught one pass for -5 yards in the first quarter and dropped a pass that could have been a rare Steelers touchdown. And sure looks like he quit on the team.