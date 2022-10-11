Fantasy Football Week 6: Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week in pursuit of that goal. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind. Or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Taysom Hill, Flex, New Orleans Saints
Hill has long been a fantasy puzzle prone to unpredictable spurts of productivity between stretches of doing absolutely nothing and most basically wrote him off once ESPN decided to classify him as a FLEX option rather than a QB. But he deserves consideration today after gaining 112 yards on nine carries with three TDs for a whopping 34 fantasy points. Is this replicable? No, it is not. Starting Hill in your lineup is a desperation play because so much of his production relies on busting open a big run or scoring touchdowns. With Alvin Kamara back to full strength, consistency will be even more difficult to find. Stay away unless things are dire. SIT 'EM
Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
Davis was a popular fantasy breakout pick before the year and finally put up a big performance this week thanks to a Randy Moss on Thanksgiving Day-like stat line-- three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Davis will obviously struggle to put up that kind of efficiency in terms of yards per reception again but does his stat line indicate he's finally ready to take a big role in the offense as a fully healthy No. 2? We think that answer is yes. Especially with Buffalo visiting Kansas City in an AFC playoff rematch this week. START 'EM
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fournette finally broke out after some struggles to start his season in fantasyland and put up a huge day against the Falcons with 56 yards rushing and 10 catches for 83 yards with two total touchdowns. It is unlikely Fournette hits double-digit catches again all season, much less next week, and his yards per carry of 4.0 remains disappointing for a runner of his caliber. But this is the second week in a row Fournette has been a big component of the passing game and Tom Brady doesn't turn away from guys once he trusts them like that. Especially against a Steelers defense that just got obliterated by the Bills, Fournette has reestablished himself as a quality RB1 option. START 'EM
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
Meyers struggled with injuries in the first few weeks but returned with a bang on Sunday, catching seven catches for 111 yards and a TD in a great week of fantasy output. The fact that it came with Bailey Zappe at quarterback should be even more encouraging. But be warned-- Meyers is not the kind of guy to put up those numbers very often. Regardless of whether Zappe or Mac Jones is throwing the ball, Meyers will have a hard time replicating this output again next week against the Browns. Or any other week of the season, for that matter. SIT 'EM
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Hall was the favorite fantasy rookie among many but has had to start his career splitting snaps with Michael Carter. He had a breakout week against a pretty stingy Dolphins defense, throwing up a cool 26 points while averaging 5.7 yards per carry on the ground and a few big plays in the passing game. Most encouraging, though, is his percentage of offensive snaps. Hall was on the field for 69 percent of the plays on Sunday, and he has increased his snap percentage in every week so far this year. Carter is still going to get touches and snaps but New York is realizing Hall's potential and a matchup with a Packers defense that hasn't been quite as good as expected presents a quality opportunity. START 'EM