Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week in pursuit of that goal. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind. Or stay the course. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
With Javonte Williams officially out for the year with a torn ACL, Gordon stands to be the primary beneficiary as it'll no longer be running back by committee in Denver for the most part. The problem for this week is that the offense as a whole has been rather anemic and the Colts are fairly stingy against the run, their recent performance against Derrick Henry notwithstanding. Paired with Gordon's well-known fumble issues and we'd recommend waiting for a better matchup. SIT 'EM
Robert Woods, WR, Tennessee Titans
Woods has gotten off to a slow start on the field this year after tearing his ACL late last season and joining a new team. But the last two weeks have shown greatly improved chemistry with Ryan Tannehill. With Treylon Burks looking primed to miss some time with turf toe (or at least be limited when he's out there), Woods looks like the only legit receiving option the Titans have. A cupcake matchup with a downright awful Commanders team makes Woods all the more attractive in fantasyland this week. START 'EM
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Claypool has come crashing down to reality this season after a stellar rookie year in every regard and things are only set to get worse. Kenny Pickett does not appear to be a substantial improvement over Mitchell Trubisky as far as fantasy output is concerned and the Steelers have a tough draw this week against a very good Bills team. Buffalo has a lot of injuries in the secondary but Pittsburgh doesn't seemed equipped in terms of personnel or coaching to really take advantage. We'd stay away from him for now until he establishes some chemistry with Pickett. SIT 'EM
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
With Tua Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins are likely to rely even more on their ground game. Chase Edmonds is still the de facto RB1 but Mostert is still getting double-digit touches per game as the guy who goes between the tackles. Going up against a relatively weak Jets run defense, Mostert is a quality option this week. START 'EM
D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
The season has not been kind to Moore and his fantasy prospects. Despite being the only real threat in the passing game outside of the occasional bomb to Robbie Anderson, Moore has yet to eclipse more than six catches in a game and only just hit double-digit targets. Whatever is going on in Carolina, you want to stay away. SIT 'EM