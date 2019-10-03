Sports Illustrated Staffers Announce They've Been Laid Off [UPDATING] By Kyle Koster | Oct 03 2019

Half of Sports Illustrated's newsroom has been laid off and the decision was announced to staff this afternoon, NPR reports. News of the widespread cuts was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and Deadspin accurately reported that 50 percent of the newsroom would be affected. This all comes days after Editor-in-Chief Chris Stone "vacated" his position, as well as a circulated memo preaching optimism from the new editors.

Those unfortunate enough to be included in the widespread layoffs are announcing their departures on Twitter. Below is a running list:

Getting to help lead Sports Illustrated after starting my career there as a fact-checker was a thrill of a lifetime, and beyond my dreams. I’m leaving after 3 years proud of the work we did and filled with love and admiration for this staff and this place. — Mark McClusky (@markmcc) October 3, 2019

It’s official: After six years, a lot of bylines, and getting to call the Orioles diarrhea in an article, my time at Sports Illustrated is over. If you have need of a baseball writer (or a writer for anything, honestly), please don’t hesitate to reach out. It’s been fun. — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) October 3, 2019

3 yrs ago today, I made Ben Affleck curse bc the Pats were losing to the Bills.



Today I, too, am losing as I say goodbye to SI, a place that has let me do so much like interviewing celebs, to doing Cash Cab, to working with some amazing people.



To quote Ben Affleck... “Fuck” https://t.co/gChexr4ClK — ??????? ???????? (@TMOluvsSports) October 3, 2019

After two-plus years at SI, my time here is over. It’s still crazy to me that my first job out of school was here but, after a wild day, it’s time to move on. If y’all have anything open or know of anything, please hit me up. Otherwise y’all know where to find me — Kellen Becoats (@KellenBecoats) October 3, 2019

I’ve been laid off as part of the purge at @SINow. If you need a writer, reporter, podcaster, please let me know. Any journalism job at all. I’ll work in the mailroom. My DMs are open. — Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) October 3, 2019

After two years @SInow working the dream, I'm sad to say it’s over and I've been laid off. I'm so proud this was my first job out of school and so lucky to have been colleagues with these writers, editors and producers. If you're hiring or know of anything, please reach out. — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 3, 2019

Fun while it lasted: Six weeks after being hired as a @SInow staff writer, I was part of today's mass layoffs. pic.twitter.com/cbtnQVuaXB — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 3, 2019

I was among the layoffs at SI earlier today. Tough way to end, but it was a great 4 years. I have too many people to thank in a tweet, but thanks especially to @SI_ChrisStone @matt_dollinger and @SI_MarkBechtel.



Now we’ll see what’s next. — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) October 3, 2019

Four years ago I first stepped foot in SI's newsroom. Today is unfortunately my last day as an SI employee, as part of today's layoffs. It's been a devastating day in the office, but I'm looking forward to whatever's next. And I'll forever cherish the people at 225 Liberty. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 3, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as, sadly, the announcements trickle in.