Chris Stone Out as Editor-in-Chief at Sports Illustrated By Ryan Phillips | Oct 01 2019 Rich Polk/Getty Images

Chris Stone is vacating his position as editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated in a bit of a shocking move. The New York Post is reporting an internal memo set to be circulated late Tuesday will announce the news. Insiders executive editor Steve Canella and managing editor Ryan Hunt will become co-editors-in-chief of SI in Stone's place.

Sports Illustrated is in the middle of a shakeup after being acquired by Authentic Brands Group in May. ABG signed a deal to license out the media operations to Maven, an ad platform and digital media company run by Jim Heckman. The memo claims Stone is considering a position at Maven that would be less focused on SI.

This is a big editorial move for SI that comes just a few months after its acquisition. It is yet to be seen what this switch will mean from a content perspective. Still, in the sports media world, this qualifies as a shocker.