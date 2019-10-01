The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Chris Stone Out as Editor-in-Chief at Sports Illustrated

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 01 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 11: Managing Editor, Sports Illustrated Chris Stone speaks onstage at Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Awards Show on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Tune in to NBCSN on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 9pmET to watch the one hour Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards special. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Chris Stone is vacating his position as editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated in a bit of a shocking move. The New York Post is reporting an internal memo set to be circulated late Tuesday will announce the news. Insiders executive editor Steve Canella and managing editor Ryan Hunt will become co-editors-in-chief of SI in Stone's place.

Sports Illustrated is in the middle of a shakeup after being acquired by Authentic Brands Group in May. ABG signed a deal to license out the media operations to Maven, an ad platform and digital media company run by Jim Heckman. The memo claims Stone is considering a position at Maven that would be less focused on SI.

This is a big editorial move for SI that comes just a few months after its acquisition. It is yet to be seen what this switch will mean from a content perspective. Still, in the sports media world, this qualifies as a shocker.