Roundup: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Divorce Is Getting Ugly; Joe Burrow Gets Massive Contract; Lions Beat the Chiefs
Hurricane Lee strengthens to a Category 5 ... Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison ... Peter Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress ... Stock futures are mixed heading into Friday ... Scientists try unconventional solutions to save corals ... Hundreds are still missing in Maui ... Apple becomes biggest U.S.-China pawn yet ... Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma ... Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas divorce is getting ugly ... Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are still dating ... Jimmy Fallon apologizes to staffers following reports of toxic workplace behavior ... The Lions beat the Chiefs to open the 2023 NFL season ... Coco Gauff powers into U.S. Open final ... She'll face Aryna Sabalenka ... Joe Burrow is now the NFL's highest-paid player ... Colorado's home games against Colorado State, USC are sold out ... Aidan Hutchinson's mom got a lot of air time ...
Damien Woody and Scott Van Pelt discussed the Lions' win over the Chiefs.
Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner had fun on Thursday night.
Marvin Jones did an interview in Spanish after the Lions beat the Chiefs.
The trailer for One Life has been released.
Laz Diaz freaked out on someone in the Cardinals' dugout.
The Cure -- "Friday I'm in Love"