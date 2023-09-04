Roundup: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Divorcing; Florida State Hammered LSU; Max Verstappen Won Again
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing ... A death has been reported at Burning Man ... An investigation into the death is underway ... Neo-Nazi groups were outside Disney World this weekend ... The Dow had its best week since July ... Electric cars power China's economic hopes ... Zelensky replaces Ukraine's defense minister ... A large meteor flew over the Mid-Atlantic ... A review of "Daddio" ... "Equalizer 3" had a big weekend at the box office ... Coco Gauff beat Caroline Wozniacki at the U.S. Open ... Team USA lost to Lithuania at the FIBA World Cup ... Cowboys sign Terence Steele to massive extension ... Florida State hammered LSU ... Max Verstappen won his record 10th straight F1 race ... Lionel Messi's bodyguard is on point ...
Highlights from Florida State's big win over LSU.
Highlights from Wrexham's 1-0 away win over Tranmere Rovers.
Love this energy from Trish Stratus.
This was amazing.
Jonas Brothers -- "Sucker" (for obvious reasons)